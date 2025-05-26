Kharkiv and its suburbs under Russian drone attack: at least 13 explosions heard

Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 25-26 May. At least 13 explosions rocked the city.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a regional branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Kharkiv and its suburbs are under enemy drone attack. Loud explosions were heard in some districts of the city."

Details: Suspilne reported that at least 13 explosions sounded in Kharkiv.

Information about the casualties and the aftermath of the strikes is being confirmed.

