Kharkiv and its suburbs under Russian drone attack: at least 13 explosions heard

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 26 May 2025, 01:10
Kharkiv and its suburbs under Russian drone attack: at least 13 explosions heard
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 25-26 May. At least 13 explosions rocked the city.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a regional branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Kharkiv and its suburbs are under enemy drone attack. Loud explosions were heard in some districts of the city."

Details: Suspilne reported that at least 13 explosions sounded in Kharkiv.

Information about the casualties and the aftermath of the strikes is being confirmed.

