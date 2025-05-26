Macron: Trump has realised Putin has been lying to him

French President Emmanuel Macron believes US President Donald Trump has finally realised that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been deceiving him.

Details: Macron, who is currently touring Southeast Asia, called for the rules-based order to be preserved in a global context of serious imbalances. He was addressing countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia, which have traditionally bought weapons from Moscow but are now looking for alternative suppliers.

Macron emphasised that by waging war against Ukraine with the support of North Korean soldiers, Russia is destabilising not just Europe, but Asia as well.

He also said he thinks Trump has realised that Putin has been deceiving him.

"I believe that President Trump has realised that when President Putin told him he was ready for peace, he was lying," Macron emphasised as he called for the longest possible ceasefire. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

He also stressed that "what is happening in Ukraine is unacceptable and extremely serious".

"You cannot claim to be ready for negotiations and carry out attacks at the same time. Such double rhetoric demonstrates the insincerity of any statements about dialogue," Macron added.

Background:

On 25 May, Trump condemned Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine and said he was considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

Trump did not pass up the opportunity to criticise President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that he is not doing Ukraine any favours "by talking the way he does".

The Kremlin’s explanation for Trump's remarks, in which he said he is not happy about Putin's orders to intensify attacks on Ukraine in recent days, was that this is "a very sensitive moment, which naturally carries emotional weight".

