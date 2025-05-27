Russians launch 60 UAVs overnight: 43 fail to reach target but 9 hit

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine with 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones since 23:50 on 26 May. Ukrainian air defence has downed 43 drones, but there were also some strikes.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence has downed 43 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, north and south of the country. Thirty-five were shot down by air defences, and eight disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: Nine drone strikes were recorded, and debris from the downed drones fell in three locations.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces," the Air Force concluded.

