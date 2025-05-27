NATO PA meeting in US reportedly "distanced" from Russia's war against Ukraine

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Dayton has focused much less attention on Russia's war against Ukraine than in previous gatherings over the past three years and the American delegation's attitude towards their Ukrainian counterparts was cooler.

Source: Yehor Cherniev, head of Ukraine's permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Cherniev said that he had a mixed impression of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session in Dayton, which is coming to an end, and that he had never encountered this before in the last three years.

He noted that although there were many references to Ukraine and separate reports, overall the meeting tried to shift the focus from the Russo-Ukrainian war to events 30 years ago – the signing of the Dayton Agreement, which ended the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cherniev also said that the meeting with the American delegation was not as warm as usual, which contrasted sharply with the absolute support from the Europeans behind the scenes.

"Europeans, incidentally, were also surprised by the emphasis placed on this session of the NATO PA by the host side," said the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

Nonetheless, Cherniev stated that the delegation was very satisfied with the final declaration of the NATO PA, which, in particular, rejected the Kremlin's ultimatum that Ukraine could not become a member of the Alliance.

"In the end, I can still call this session very successful. The Europeans are categorically on our side, and we will work with the Americans," he concluded.

Background:

Earlier, it became known that because of US President Donald Trump, NATO is preparing a mini-declaration for the summit in The Hague, likely without mentioning Ukraine.

It was also reported that the American side supposedly opposes inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied this information.

