Trump's team receives Ukraine's peace deal terms and awaits Moscow's conditions

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 27 May 2025, 16:50
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, has stated that the United States has received Kyiv’s list of conditions for ending the war but is still awaiting a response from Moscow.

Source:  Kellogg on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Kellogg reported that during a recent conversation between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, "the Russians said they were going to come up with what they call a memorandum".

"We’ve got that from the Ukrainian side and now we need to get that from the Russian side," he said, referring to a term sheet outlining the countries’ positions.

He explained that once the United States receives both documents, they will "melt them together".

"What does this look like, what is not acceptable and what is acceptable, where can you go to bring it together. Once we do that, once we get their term sheet or memorandum, they will put it together and then there is going to be another meeting," Kellogg elaborated.

He also noted that the United States had proposed the Vatican as the venue for the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but "the Russians didn’t want to go there".

Background: 

  • On 16 May, trilateral negotiations involving delegations from Ukraine, the US and Türkiye took place in Istanbul. On the same day, a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, with Türkiye’s participation, marked the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022.
  • Recently, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Kyiv still considers the Vatican a potential venue for negotiations with Russia. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described negotiating in the Vatican as "vulgar".

