Next Ukraine-Russia meeting may take place in Geneva, says Trump's envoy Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, has suggested that the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place in Geneva.

Source: Kellogg on Fox News

Quote: "… there is going to be another meeting. And we believe it would be probably in Geneva. We would have liked to have it at the Vatican and we were pretty set to do something like that, but the Russians didn’t want to go there … so I think Geneva may be the next stop."

Background:

Kellogg also stated that the United States has received a list of conditions from Kyiv for ending the war and is now waiting for a similar list from Russia.

On 16 May, trilateral talks took place in Istanbul between delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Türkiye. On the same day, a meeting was held between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations with Türkiye’s participation. This was the first direct negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Kyiv still considers the Vatican a potential venue for negotiations with Russia. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described negotiating in the Vatican as "vulgar".

