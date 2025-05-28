Russians injure child and damage recreational facility in Mykolaiv Oblast

Russian forces have attacked Mykolaiv Oblast, injuring a child in the Halytsynove hromada, damaging a recreational facility in the town of Ochakiv and residential buildings in several other settlements. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Halytsynove hromada with a first-person view drone at 00:05 on 28 May. A seven-year-old girl was slightly injured in the village of Lupareve and was provided with medical treatment on the spot. Two houses and three cars were damaged."

Details: The Russians also launched a missile strike on the town of Ochakiv at 02:00. The attack damaged a recreational facility, but there were no casualties.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Snihurivka hromada with Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from 01:06 to 01:18. The attack damaged one non-residential building, two residential buildings and power transmission lines in the village of Vasylivka.

Two hundred consumers were cut off from the power grid, but power has now been almost fully restored. There were no casualties.

