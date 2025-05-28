All Sections
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 May 2025, 09:26
Sahra Wagenknecht. Photo: Getty Images

Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the far-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, is calling for a referendum in Germany on the federal government's policy amid debates over further arms deliveries to Ukraine without range restrictions.

Source: European Pravda, citing n-tv

Quote: "The chancellor's U-turn on arms is completely irresponsible. If German weapons – possibly Taurus missiles in the future – strike Russian cities, it will be tantamount to a declaration of war on Moscow."

Details: She expressed suspicion that the German government might have supplied cruise missiles to Ukraine.

"First, the federal government makes arms deliveries secret, and then it lifts restrictions on range – this only makes sense if it seriously wants to deliver Taurus missiles or has already done so," she said.

"This treatment of the German population, which will have to bear the consequences, is completely unacceptable. A referendum must be held on Germany's policy in Ukraine, especially on the ban on the delivery of Taurus missiles," Wagenknecht demanded.

According to her, the population must be able to set limits on the federal government's policy toward Ukraine.

"It cannot be that the public is sidelined and then we suddenly wake up in a nuclear war," Wagenknecht said ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin on Wednesday.

Background:

  • On 26 May, Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine were no longer subject to range restrictions and, therefore, could be used against targets on Russian territory. He said that the US, UK, France and Germany had lifted restrictions on long-range Ukrainian strikes against Russia several months ago.
  • German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil responded that there had been no new agreements within the government coalition regarding changes to the policy on Ukraine's ability to strike Russian territory.
  • The only long-range German weapons that Ukraine is requesting from Germany are Taurus missiles.
  • In the past, Merz has spoken out in favour of supplying these missiles to Ukraine, but since coming to power in early May, he has not commented on the possible delivery of these missiles to Kyiv.
  • Meanwhile, Merz's government has decided to limit public information about which weapons systems it will supply to Ukraine.

