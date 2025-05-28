All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian foreign minister reveals Moscow's demands for next round of talks with Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 May 2025, 11:16
Russian foreign minister reveals Moscow's demands for next round of talks with Ukraine
Sergei Lavrov. Photo: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that in the next round of negotiations with Ukraine, the date of which will be announced shortly, Russia will insist on the repeal of discriminatory laws restricting the Russian language and on Ukraine's non-aligned and non-nuclear status.

Source: RIA Novosti and Interfax, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets 

Quote from Lavrov: "At these talks on 16 May in Istanbul, we insisted on the repeal of these discriminatory laws [restricting the Russian language – Interfax], and we will continue to do so in the next round of direct talks, which we will announce in the near future."

Advertisement:

Details: Lavrov said that one of the conditions for ending the war for the Kremlin is also "the neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status of Ukraine".

"I have said many times that the trigger for the conflict [the war unleashed by the Russian Federation – ed.] in Ukraine and, more broadly, the deep security crisis in Europe was precisely NATO's aggressive expansion eastward over many years," he said.

Background:

  • On 16 May, trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Türkiye took place in Istanbul. On the same day, a meeting between delegations from Ukraine and Russia occurred with the participation of Türkiye, marking the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022.
  • Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, said on Fox News that the United States had received a list of conditions from Kyiv for ending the war and was now waiting for a similar list from Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussianegotiationsUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
All News
Russia
US State Department urges Russia to take Trump's sanctions threats seriously
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems over past day
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
RECENT NEWS
14:43
Russia considers higher taxes after oil and gas revenues fall
14:19
"Justice is slow, but it will come": A conversation with The Reckoning Project CEO Janine di Giovanni
14:04
EXPLAINERHow and why Orbán's circle fabricated a fake about the party of Hungarians of Ukraine
13:13
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
13:12
Survey says 59% of EU citizens support purchasing and supplying weapons for Ukraine
12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
12:31
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
12:18
Zelenskyy outlines when sanctions will hit Russian economy hardest
11:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: