Russian foreign minister wants Istanbul to host another round of peace talks, and Türkiye is ready

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that he will again choose Türkiye to host the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks.

Source: Lavrov at a press conference in Moscow with his Turkish counterpart, as quoted by the Russian state-run news outlet Interfax

Details: Lavrov was asked about the possible venue for the second round of talks with Ukraine.

"If you ask me, I would again turn to our Turkish friends – it’s very nice in Istanbul," he replied.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, for his part, noted that his country is always ready to provide a platform.

"We consider this our duty to ensure peace on the planet," Fidan said.

Fidan is on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he met on Monday with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Russia's chief negotiator in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky.

During the meeting, Putin and Fidan discussed developments following the talks in Istanbul on 16 May.

According to Reuters, Fidan will travel to Kyiv at the end of the week.

Background:

Putin previously stated that Russia was supposedly ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine, which includes a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time.

Against the backdrop of large-scale combined strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was still working on the memorandum.

On 23 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian Federation's formulation of a so-called memorandum for a ceasefire for a week a mockery of the whole world.

