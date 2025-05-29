Russia attacks Ukraine with 90 drones: 56 downed, hits recorded in 9 locations

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine with 90 Shahed-type attack drones and various decoy drones since 23:20 on 28 May. Ukrainian air defences have struck down 56 drones and strikes were recorded in nine locations.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:30, air defences downed 56 enemy Shahed-type drones in eastern and northern Ukraine. Ten were shot down using firepower, and 46 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare. Enemy airstrikes were recorded in nine frontline locations in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Orel and Kursk, targeting frontline territories.

The attack was repelled by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unmanned systems and mobile fire groups from the defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!