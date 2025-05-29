Bloomberg: China cuts drone sales to Europe but continues supplying Russia

European officials report that China has reduced shipments of certain drone components to Western buyers while increasing deliveries to Russia. Beijing, however, insists it regulates exports of dual-use goods and rejects what it calls "baseless accusations".

Details: The media outlet recalls remarks by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who stated that China has stopped selling drones to Ukraine and other European countries while continuing to supply Russia: "Chinese Mavic is open for Russians but is closed for Ukrainians. There are production lines on Russian territory where there are Chinese representatives".

A European official told the media that Zelenskyy’s comments align with their own assessments.

The official added that China also appears to have restricted exports of certain components, such as magnets used in drone motors, to Western buyers, while simultaneously increasing such shipments to Russia.

Chinese manufacturers began limiting sales of key parts to the US and Europe in late 2024. Western officials view this as the beginning of broader export controls.

In a statement to Bloomberg, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it regulates exports of dual-use items like drones that could be used for military purposes: "China’s stance on Ukraine issue has been consistent and clear: we have been committed to stopping the war and promoting peace talks. China has never provided any side with lethal weapons and strictly controls dual-use items. China firmly opposes baseless accusations and political manipulation."

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Chinese and Russian companies were jointly developing strike drones.

Since then, the US and EU have imposed sanctions on several Chinese firms for aiding Moscow in drone production and supplying critical components.

