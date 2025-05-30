Kremlin says memorandum will be revealed only at talks in Istanbul

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on Monday morning for peace talks with Ukraine and will show its memorandum there.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency; Russian Telegram channel Vy Shushali Mayak ("You have been listening to Radio Mayak")

Quote from Peskov: "Of course, nothing will be made public. It cannot be made public. Both draft memorandums, the Russian and Ukrainian ones, we hope, will be discussed at the second round of talks, for which the Russian delegation will be ready on Monday morning in Istanbul."

Background:

Defence Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, who headed Ukraine's delegation at the talks with Russia in Istanbul, gave Russia a document that reflects the Ukrainian position and is awaiting their own memorandum in response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on what conditions Russia would set out for a ceasefire in its draft memorandum, saying that this should be discussed privately.

Heorhii Tykhyi, Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Russia's unwillingness to officially hand over its memorandum for negotiations indicates that it contains unrealistic demands and is an attempt to stall the peace process.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready for the next round of talks with Russia, but it is still waiting for the promised text of the ceasefire memorandum from Moscow.

