Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on what conditions Russia will put forward in its draft memorandum for a ceasefire, saying that this should be discussed privately.

Source: TASS and RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets, citing Peskov at a briefing

Quote: "Russia will not publicly discuss the content of documents on the settlement in Ukraine; negotiations must be held in private."

Details: Peskov also called Ukraine's demand to "immediately hand over the memorandum" unconstructive. According to the official, Russia proposed a meeting in Istanbul on 2 June, but has not yet received a response from Kyiv.

He added that "the main thing now is to continue the process of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations".

Peskov also stated that Putin's conversation with US President Donald Trump "could be organised at any time if necessary" because "all channels of communication were open".

Background:

Russia proposed that the second round of negotiations with Ukraine be held in Istanbul on 2 June, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, who headed Ukraine's delegation at the talks with Russia in Istanbul, handed over a document to Russia that reflects the Ukrainian position and is waiting for their "memorandum" in response.

On 16 May, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations for the first time in over three years. Serhii Kyslytsia, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, a member of Ukraine’s delegation at the Istanbul talks with Russia, stated that the Russian representatives, led by Medinsky, behaved aggressively and issued direct threats to the Ukrainian side.

On 19 May, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time.

On 19 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be waiting for the Russian memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," he noted.

On 23 May, Zelenskyy stated that the fact that Russia had been drafting a so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week is a mockery of the entire world.

