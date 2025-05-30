Ukrainian foreign minister: Ukraine will welcome Trump joining meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Ukraine will welcome the participation of US President Donald Trump in the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sybiha at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Kyiv on 30 May

Details: Sybiha reiterated that at the previous meeting in Istanbul, three agreements were reached: on the prisoner swap, on the exchange of memoranda on the parameters of a ceasefire, and on starting work to determine the format, venue and timing of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"And of course, we will welcome it if this meeting takes place in a broader format, in particular with the participation of President Trump," Sybiha said.

Background:

On 28 May, Zelenskyy told journalists that he was ready for a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in any format.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is possible, but only as a result of agreed decisions between the delegations of both sides.

