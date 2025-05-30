All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian foreign minister: Ukraine will welcome Trump joining meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Iryna BalachukFriday, 30 May 2025, 14:06
Ukrainian foreign minister: Ukraine will welcome Trump joining meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Ukraine will welcome the participation of US President Donald Trump in the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sybiha at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Kyiv on 30 May

Details: Sybiha reiterated that at the previous meeting in Istanbul, three agreements were reached: on the prisoner swap, on the exchange of memoranda on the parameters of a ceasefire, and on starting work to determine the format, venue and timing of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Advertisement:

"And of course, we will welcome it if this meeting takes place in a broader format, in particular with the participation of President Trump," Sybiha said.

Background:

  • On 28 May, Zelenskyy told journalists that he was ready for a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in any format.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is possible, but only as a result of agreed decisions between the delegations of both sides.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaZelenskyyTrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
Polish president presents Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief with one of Poland's highest honours for foreigners
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
White House hopes situation will move forward after next Ukraine-Russia meeting
Zelenskyy: Russians have still not presented their "memorandum" to partners – another deception
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
Ukraine calls for international pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks
RECENT NEWS
17:33
UK intelligence analyses Russia's large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine last weekend
16:43
Kyiv confident NATO will not give Russia any non-expansion guarantees
16:41
EXPLAINERHow the "Lozovyi amendments" became a problem in Ukraine–EU relations
16:20
Sumy boy, 13, who rescued bus passengers in Russian attack, wins wrestling silver
15:39
Explosions, evacuation, road closures: Ukraine's intelligence conducts special operation in Russia's Vladivostok
15:21
NYT: Ceasefire on land, sea and air included in memorandum Ukraine's defence minister gave to Russia
15:07
Russia loses ground as China offers cheaper nuclear power plants to Kazakhstan
15:04
Zelenskyy-Putin-Trump meeting may take place after second Istanbul talks, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
15:03
US$3bn from Japan to fund critical Ukrainian needs – Ukraine's PM
14:55
Ukraine approves EU accession positions for two clusters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: