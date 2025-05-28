All Sections
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 28 May 2025, 13:13
Dmitry Peskov and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible, but only as a result of specific agreements between the delegations of both sides.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS, citing Peskov

Quote: "There has been no change in the position regarding the fundamental possibility of such a meeting. But such a meeting must result from specific agreements between the two delegations on various issues."

Details: Moreover, Peskov said that no decisions have been made yet on where the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place – the location has to be convenient for both sides.

Previously:

  • Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists that he is ready for a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the US in any format.
  • Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that in the next round of negotiations with Ukraine, the date of which will be announced shortly, Russia will insist on the abolition of "discriminatory laws" restricting the Russian language and on Ukraine's non-aligned and non-nuclear status.
  • The Russian side continues to reject the Holy See as a venue for "peace talks" with Ukraine, citing EU sanctions among other pretexts.

Background:

  • On 16 May, trilateral negotiations involving delegations from Ukraine, the US and Türkiye took place in Istanbul. On the same day, a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, with Türkiye’s participation, marked the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022.
  • Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, said on Fox News that the United States had received a list of conditions for ending the war from Kyiv and was now waiting for a similar list from Russia.

PutinZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian war
