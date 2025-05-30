All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin orders seizure of companies that fail to fulfil defence contracts

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 30 May 2025, 18:53
Putin orders seizure of companies that fail to fulfil defence contracts
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing companies that fail to fulfil state contracts during martial law to be placed under external management.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Details: The document states that in such cases, shareholders are deprived of control and the functions of the head of the company are transferred to a structure proposed by Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Advertisement:

The decision applies to companies in the aviation and shipbuilding sectors that produce civilian goods, their contractors, as well as manufacturers of military equipment working with foreign clients.

The Russian authorities have intensified efforts to confiscate private property since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said that the authorities have nationalised assets worth RUB 2.4 trillion (over US$26.5 billion). In 2024 alone, Russia seized nearly 70 companies with a total revenue of RUB 807.6 billion (over US$8.9 billion) and assets worth RUB 544.7 billion (over US$6 billion).

The largest of these include companies belonging to the former owner of Yugra Bank, Alexei Khotin (over RUB 100 billion – more than US$1.1 billion), the car dealer Rolf (RUB 68 billion – over US$750 million) and the Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant (RUB 61 billion – around US$680 million).

Background:

  • Russia plans to complicate or completely block the return of assets to foreign companies that left the country after the start of the full-scale war.
  • Putin stated that companies which "slammed the door" and left the Russian market will not be allowed to buy back their assets at low prices or reclaim their former market positions.
  • Russian business representatives met with Robert Agee, the President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, to discuss the lifting of sanctions in certain sectors of the economy. 
  • US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, held closed-door talks in Switzerland on the possible supply of Russian gas to Germany via Nord Stream 2.
  • The United States and Russia are discussing the possibility of economic cooperation in the Arctic, including natural resource exploration and the use of new trade routes.
  • Putin ordered his Cabinet of Ministers to prepare for the return of Western companies to the Russian market.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Putin
Advertisement:
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
Polish president presents Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief with one of Poland's highest honours for foreigners
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
All News
Putin
Zelenskyy-Putin-Trump meeting may take place after second Istanbul talks, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Kremlin welcomes US readiness to discuss NATO's eastern non-expansion
Ukrainian foreign minister: Ukraine will welcome Trump joining meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin
RECENT NEWS
20:51
German foreign minister: We are no longer in state of clear peace with Russia
20:46
US senators working on large-scale sanctions against Russia visit Zelenskyy – photos
20:06
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
19:20
Microsoft exits Russian market as local subsidiary prepares for bankruptcy
18:53
Putin orders seizure of companies that fail to fulfil defence contracts
18:50
Russia's envoy to UN lists ceasefire demands for Ukraine
18:28
Ukraine's foreign minister calls for sanctions after Russia's UN threats
18:01
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
18:00
Russian drones attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: petrol station destroyed
17:15
UK intelligence analyses Russia's large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine last weekend
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: