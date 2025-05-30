All Sections
Trump "very disappointed" by Russian strikes on Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 30 May 2025, 22:56
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has once again said he was "surprised" and "disappointed" by the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine which were preventing the swift conclusion of a "deal".

Source: Trump to journalists in the Oval Office on Friday 30 May, as reported by European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: Trump told journalists how the US "were going to solve a problem, and then all of a sudden, rockets got shot into a couple of cities and people died".

"I saw things that I was surprised at, and I don't like being surprised, so I'm very disappointed," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump avoided giving a direct answer to the question of whether he considers Russian leader Vladimir Putin to be the "good guy or the bad guy".

When asked how his administration was dealing with "a very stubborn Vladimir Putin", Trump quickly interjected: "and Zelenskyy too".

Background

  • Earlier this week, Trump said he would only be able to determine "in about two weeks" whether Putin is deceiving him about his intention to establish peace in Ukraine.
  • It is believed that Trump, who recently warned Putin that his unwillingness to engage in serious peace negotiations to end the war against Ukraine is "playing with fire", may be losing patience with Russia.

