Trump loses patience with Putin but has not decided on next steps – Politico

US President Donald Trump has indicated that his patience with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is running out, but he has not yet decided on his next steps.

Details: Trump said that Putin is "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in serious peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Politico also noted that Trump is disappointed by Putin's indifference to his proposal to reset relations after a peaceful settlement and has yet to decide on a change in his policy.

"Putin is getting dangerously close to burning the golden bridge that Trump has set out before him," said an administration official speaking on condition of anonymity to share details about Trump's current thinking.

According to four US officials, Trump has not yet decided whether to impose additional sanctions on Moscow in response to Putin's escalation of attacks on Ukraine.

Politico pointed out that European allies, faced with the possibility that Trump may abandon peace talks without punishing Russia, are trying to figure out how they can take the lead in supporting Ukraine.

"The president has issued similar, yet sporadic, threats since his first days in office. But at no point has he followed through and ratcheted up pressure on Moscow – despite Putin repeatedly telling Trump he supports peace while intensifying his bombing campaign in Ukraine," Politico noted.

According to two people familiar with the conversations, Trump seemed to justify Putin's reluctance to take part in peace talks while speaking with several European leaders after phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Kremlin leader last week.

Sources told Politico that Trump had speculated that Putin may have declined to join ceasefire talks after threats of new economic sanctions from Europe and the US.

Although Trump was disappointed with Putin, the sources said he had made it clear to the Europeans that he dislikes sanctions and hoped to get Putin to engage without pressure.

There are also individuals inside and outside the administration who have told Trump that "sanctions will hurt US companies and drive Russia away from talks," a US official said.

Several Republican lawmakers have begun actively supporting sanctions. Republican leaders in the Senate are backing a bipartisan bill but are waiting for a clear signal of support from Trump.

If Trump publicly opposes sanctions, it could reduce support or cause Republicans to oppose him.

European officials and experienced observers of Russia noted that Moscow is trying to separate the issues of the war in Ukraine and US-Russia relations, where both Putin and Trump see significant potential for economic rapprochement.

"It seems to us that the Russians would like to separate two topics. One is Russia-US-relations. And then Ukraine, as a separate topic," a European official said.

US and Russian officials have hinted at potential benefits if the two countries normalise bilateral relations after peace talks.

Trump posted a strongly-worded comment on his social media platform, Truth Social, in which he said Putin had gone "absolutely crazy" and warned that if he tried to seize all of Ukraine, it would lead to "the downfall of Russia".

Shortly before, Trump told journalists that he is not happy with what Putin is doing and stressed that he did not understand the motives behind the Russian leader's current decisions.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces had launched a combined aerial attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, deploying 367 airborne weapons. Thirteen oblasts came under the attack. Over 80 residential buildings were damaged, 12 people were killed and another 60 were injured.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the world and the United States' attempts to achieve peace.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on the West to respond decisively to the new wave of Russian attacks against Ukraine. In his opinion, Putin must feel the true cost of the war.

