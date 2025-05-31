All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

ISW: Low-level delegation indicates that Russia is not interested in sincere negotiations

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 03:50
ISW: Low-level delegation indicates that Russia is not interested in sincere negotiations
Russian delegation after a round of peace talks. Photo: Russian media outlets

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that Russia's decision to send a low-level delegation to a new round of peace talks in Istanbul indicates that the Russian Federation is not interested in sincere negotiations.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Russian officials continue to signal the Kremlin's uncompromising position ahead of proposed talks in Istanbul on 2 June, suggesting that the upcoming Istanbul meeting is very unlikely to yield substantive results in support of an enduring peace in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on 30 May that Russia was ready to fight Ukraine for as long as necessary and that Ukraine could either accept peace, presumably on Russia's terms, or face inevitable defeat on the battlefield.

Nebenzya also said that the United States had recently opened its eyes to the root causes of the Russo-Ukrainian war and repeated Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's demands that the West stop arming Ukraine and cease efforts to build up forces as preconditions for a ceasefire.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on 29 May that the Russian delegation to the proposed bilateral talks in Istanbul on 2 June would be the same as the Russian delegation to the previous talks held in Istanbul on 15 and 16 May.

Quote: "Russian officials' decision to reiterate long-standing demands and send the same low-level delegation to the next Istanbul meeting indicates that Russia remains disinterested in engaging in good-faith negotiations. 

ISW continues to assess that Russia remains dedicated to protracting peace negotiations to support continued offensive operations in Ukraine and extract additional concessions from Ukraine and the West."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ISWnegotiationsTürkiyeRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
Zelenskyy again reprimands Russia for absence of "memorandum"
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
ISW
ISW analyses how Russia uses negotiations to advance on battlefield
Russia uninterested in compromise, says ISW on Istanbul talks
Kremlin manipulates topic of ceasefire in Ukraine – ISW
RECENT NEWS
13:12
Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video
12:36
EU sees China-Russia threat as greatest challenge in world – Bloomberg
12:32
Sumy Oblast's border area becomes main focus of Russian attacks – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
12:07
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring three people
11:44
Russian hackers target Greek company
11:18
Ukrainian paratroopers release footage showing capture of Russian soldiers
10:39
Lithuania does not expect significant results from Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
10:21
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
09:48
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
09:27
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: