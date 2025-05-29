Russian delegation led by Putin's aide to attend new peace talks in Istanbul

Russia is once again sending the same delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, to the next round of peace talks with Ukraine scheduled to take place in Istanbul on 2 June – a delegation previously criticised by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for its low level.

Source: Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on air at the state-owned TV channel Rossiya 24, as reported by Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Zakharova stated that the composition of the Russian delegation will remain unchanged and will again be headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the composition of the Ukrainian delegation would depend on the Russian one.

The upcoming round of negotiations may be held in Istanbul on 2 June. This date and location were proposed by Russia, but Ukraine has not officially agreed to it yet. Kyiv is calling on Moscow to send over the proposed "memorandum" on a ceasefire before the talks take place.

Background:

Zelenskyy said on 29 May that the Russian side had failed to deliver the so-called memorandum to the US, Ukraine or Türkiye, despite earlier promises.

On 28 May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed that the second round of negotiations be held in Istanbul on 2 June.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had handed over a document to Russia outlining Ukraine’s position and was awaiting their "memorandum" in response.

