All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 31 May 2025, 16:52
One killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast
The people injured in the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast on 31 May, killing one woman and injuring three people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: The Russian military used a first-person view drone to attack residents working in the garden in Vovchanski Khutory. A 47-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured in the strike, with varied degrees of severity. They were hospitalised.

Advertisement:

A 63-year-old woman was killed in a Russian strike on Kupiansk. Another local resident, a 65-year-old man, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Background: On the morning of 31 May, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastwarRusso-Ukrainian warattack
Advertisement:
Kyiv mayor accuses Zelenskyy of authoritarianism amid corruption scandal
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people
Russians hit business in Izium
Two civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:52
One killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast
16:02
Kyiv mayor accuses Zelenskyy of authoritarianism amid corruption scandal
15:52
EU condemns Georgia's foreign agents law as threat to democracy
15:50
Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi wins bronze at European Championships
14:51
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people
14:26
Kremlin launches digital rouble to control Russians – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
13:31
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
13:26
Ukraine's national team to boycott World Esports Championships 2025 in several disciplines due to Belarus' participation
13:12
Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video
12:36
EU sees China-Russia threat as greatest challenge in world – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: