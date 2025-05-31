One killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast

The people injured in the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk and the village of Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast on 31 May, killing one woman and injuring three people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russian military used a first-person view drone to attack residents working in the garden in Vovchanski Khutory. A 47-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured in the strike, with varied degrees of severity. They were hospitalised.

A 63-year-old woman was killed in a Russian strike on Kupiansk. Another local resident, a 65-year-old man, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Background: On the morning of 31 May, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people.

