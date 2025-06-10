All Sections
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:24
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 322 aerial targets since the evening of 9 June, 284 of which were successfully intercepted.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, air defence forces have intercepted 284 enemy air attack weapons, 220 of which were shot down by fire weapons and 64 disappeared from radar."

Details: Russia used 315 Shahed-type strike UAVs, various types of decoy drones, two KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles in the attack last night. Kyiv was the main target.

It is noted that the air defence units shot down two KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles. Moreover, they shot down 213 UAVs with fire weapons, and 64 more disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

"Enemy air strikes were recorded in 11 locations, with debris from downed UAVs found in 16 locations," the Air Force reported.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian defence forces' aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups.

