Police video shows Russian Shahed drone strikes in Kyiv

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Bohdana Kutiepova, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian patrol police have released bodycam footage showing Russian Shahed drones striking Kyiv and officers' emergency responses across the capital on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department; Patrol Police video

Quote from Biloshytskyi: "This night, Kyiv endured one of the most extensive large-scale combined attacks in recent times. The enemy used kamikaze drones and missiles.

The enemy strikes lasted over five hours. Risking their lives, patrol officers and emergency workers remained alongside the citizens throughout this time. We evacuated people to safe places, helped extinguish fires and ensured access for emergency vehicles."

Background:

A 72-year-old woman, a resident of the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, was killed in the overnight attack. The prosecutor’s office reported that four people, including a police officer, had been injured in the strikes.

Residential and non-residential buildings, as well as vehicles, were damaged.

The Patrol Police have urged citizens not to ignore air-raid warnings and to stay in shelters.

