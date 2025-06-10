All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Police video shows Russian Shahed drone strikes in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 June 2025, 16:33
Police video shows Russian Shahed drone strikes in Kyiv
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Bohdana Kutiepova, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian patrol police have released bodycam footage showing Russian Shahed drones striking Kyiv and officers' emergency responses across the capital on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department; Patrol Police video

Quote from Biloshytskyi: "This night, Kyiv endured one of the most extensive large-scale combined attacks in recent times. The enemy used kamikaze drones and missiles.

Advertisement:

The enemy strikes lasted over five hours. Risking their lives, patrol officers and emergency workers remained alongside the citizens throughout this time. We evacuated people to safe places, helped extinguish fires and ensured access for emergency vehicles."

Background:

  • A 72-year-old woman, a resident of the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, was killed in the overnight attack. The prosecutor’s office reported that four people, including a police officer, had been injured in the strikes.
  • Residential and non-residential buildings, as well as vehicles, were damaged.
  • The Patrol Police have urged citizens not to ignore air-raid warnings and to stay in shelters.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Shahed dronemissile strikeKyivpolice
Advertisement:
EU unveils 18th sanctions package against Russia
Russian overnight attack damages Kyiv's St Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
All News
Shahed drone
Ukrainian Air Force release footage showing drones, downed in Odesa Oblast, fall into sea
Kyiv attacked by Russian drones carrying shrapnel
Russia to help North Korea establish production of Shahed drones – Ukraine's intelligence chief
RECENT NEWS
16:53
EU unveils 18th sanctions package against Russia
16:33
Police video shows Russian Shahed drone strikes in Kyiv
16:03
Russian missile strike destroys part of Odesa Film Studio, damaging Dovzhenko film sets – photos
15:27
Lithuania's chief diplomat becomes first foreign minister to visit Kherson since its 2022 liberation – photos
15:14
Russians burned "Glory to Russia" into body of freed Ukrainian POW: intelligence confirms photo is real
14:40
Petrol supplies from Russia have fallen by half
14:35
Ukraine's Ministry of Health signs deal to rebuild Okhmatdyt hospital after missile strike
14:07
Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Rome to participate in Weimar Plus meeting
14:02
Zelenskyy comments on exposure of Hungarian spy network in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
13:54
Zelenskyy: Orbán is using Ukraine and my face as election campaign issue
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: