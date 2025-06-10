All Sections
Woman killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv

Iryna Balachuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 June 2025, 13:31
Woman killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

One person has been killed following a Russian combined strike against Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June. 

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Tkachenko: "Today's attack on Kyiv took the life of a woman in the Obolonskyi district."

Details: Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv reported that a total of six people had sustained injuries due to the Russian strike.

"Two people are in city hospitals. Four were treated on an outpatient basis," Klitschko said.

Background:

  • The Air Force reported that Russia mobilised 315 Shahed-type strike UAVs, various types of decoy drones, two KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles in the attack last night. Kyiv was the main target.
  • It is noted that the air defence units shot down two KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles. Moreover, they shot down 213 UAVs with fire weapons, and 64 more disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare. Strikes were recorded in 11 locations, with debris from downed UAVs found in 16 locations.
  • It was reported that four people were injured following a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June. In addition, residential buildings, a business centre, warehouses and a railway were damaged, cars were destroyed, and approximately 10 fires broke out.

