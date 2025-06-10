All Sections
US to scale back military support for Ukraine, Pentagon chief says

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 10 June 2025, 20:43
Pete Hegseth. Stock photo: wikipedia.org

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has said that President Donald Trump’s administration plans to reduce the budget for security assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Hegseth during testimony before a US House of Representatives committee, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a question from Democratic Congressman Joe Morelle about funding for Ukraine’s security assistance, Hegseth replied that "the budget for it will be cut".

He said that the administration views the war very differently and believes that a peaceful resolution is in the interest of both sides and of the United States, especially in light of the global confrontations the country is facing.

The Pentagon chief also stated that Ukraine’s victory in the war has not yet been clearly defined, "nor the path to achieve it".

Hegseth concluded that President Trump is keen on pursuing a path to peace that would end the killing and bloodshed.

Background: 

