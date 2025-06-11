All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 June 2025, 09:42
Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have used a Molniya-type drone to strike the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "We’ve had a strike by a Molniya-type UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district."

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor noted that information about the aftermath of the strike is still being gathered.

Background: On the night of 10-11 June, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with 17 Shahed-type strike drones. The large-scale attack on the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts killed two people and injured 60 others, including nine children. Residential buildings, trolleybuses, playgrounds and companies were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivdrones
Advertisement:
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
Russian drones attack Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring 57, including 8 children – video, photos
Firefighting operation ongoing in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack – video, photos
Journalists identify Russian soldiers who received medical treatment in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
All News
Kharkiv
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
Russian drones attack Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring 57, including 8 children – video, photos
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: death toll rises to three, up to five people may be trapped under rubble
RECENT NEWS
11:44
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
11:33
Russian drone kills woman in Donetsk Oblast – photos
11:09
Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine
10:52
Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos
10:50
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation
10:38
Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast
09:42
Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone
09:35
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
08:42
Russian attack destroys building and agricultural equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
08:20
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day, half of them on Pokrovsk and two other fronts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: