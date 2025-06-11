Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone

Russian forces have used a Molniya-type drone to strike the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "We’ve had a strike by a Molniya-type UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district."

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor noted that information about the aftermath of the strike is still being gathered.

Background: On the night of 10-11 June, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with 17 Shahed-type strike drones. The large-scale attack on the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts killed two people and injured 60 others, including nine children. Residential buildings, trolleybuses, playgrounds and companies were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!