Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos
On 11 June at approximately 03:30, Russian forces carried out a series of airstrikes on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging over 80 residential buildings, outbuildings and a kindergarten.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: Initial reports indicate that the Russians used FAB-500 and FAB-1500 bombs fitted with UMPK (Universal Gliding and Correction Module) guidance kits, which convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.
The attack has damaged over 80 residential buildings, outbuildings, a kindergarten, a railway station and an emergency medical service vehicle.
The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has since reported that there have been no casualties.
Background: On the night of 10-11 June, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with 17 Shahed-type loitering munitions. Three people have been killed in the large-scale attack against the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts.
