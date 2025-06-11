All Sections
Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 June 2025, 10:52
Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

On 11 June at approximately 03:30, Russian forces carried out a series of airstrikes on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging over 80 residential buildings, outbuildings and a kindergarten.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Initial reports indicate that the Russians used FAB-500 and FAB-1500 bombs fitted with UMPK (Universal Gliding and Correction Module) guidance kits, which convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The attack has damaged over 80 residential buildings, outbuildings, a kindergarten, a railway station and an emergency medical service vehicle.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has since reported that there have been no casualties. 

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Background: On the night of 10-11 June, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with 17 Shahed-type loitering munitions. Three people have been killed in the large-scale attack against the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts.

