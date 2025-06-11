Serbian president says his country ready to take on reconstruction of one or two Ukrainian cities or regions

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has stated that his country is ready to participate in the reconstruction of one or two Ukrainian regions.

Source: Vučić at the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During his speech, Vučić said that Serbia would remain committed to international law and the UN Charter in the context of supporting the territorial integrity of states, and this stance could be beneficial for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"I can imagine that Ukrainian citizens are fed up with words about support and assistance to Ukraine," Vučić stated.

He also said that Serbia might have been "helpful" in efforts to achieve a ceasefire but now wished to contribute in a more practical way.

"I would like to take one or two cities or regions that we could help rebuild. I think this would be very clear and visible to the Ukrainian people, so they could receive concrete support," Vučić stated.

He also emphasised that Ukraine can "always count" on Serbia’s humanitarian aid and political support for its territorial integrity.

"We are ready to listen to you and see how we can assist you," said the Serbian president.

Background:

This is Serbian President Vučić’s first visit to Ukraine.

Vučić follows pro-Russian policy, with Serbia remaining the only European country that has not imposed sanctions against Russia, despite pressure from the EU. Vučić justifies this by citing potential economic losses and domestic political considerations.

Vučić, along with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, were the only European leaders to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on 9 May. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!