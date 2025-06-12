All Sections
White House prepares Trump's G7 meetings as Zelenskyy joins summit

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 12 June 2025, 04:46
White House prepares Trump's G7 meetings as Zelenskyy joins summit
The White House. Photo: Getty Images

The White House has confirmed that it is preparing separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit which, in addition to the G7 leaders, the presidents of Brazil, Mexico and Ukraine are expected to attend.

Source: White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing in Washington, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Leavitt: "I can confirm there will be quite a few bilateral meetings between the president [Trump – ed.] and other foreign leaders."

Details: Meanwhile, Leavitt did not specify whether a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned.

Quote from Leavitt: "The White House is still working very hard to finalise that schedule, and we will provide that for you as soon as we have it."

Background:

  • The Office of the President of Ukraine hopes to organise a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit on 15-17 June.
  • Last week, Zelenskyy confirmed that he had received an invitation to the G7 summit.

