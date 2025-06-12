All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bloomberg: EU proposes sanctions against two Chinese banks for trading with Russia

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 12 June 2025, 06:48
Bloomberg: EU proposes sanctions against two Chinese banks for trading with Russia
Russian and Chinese flags. Photo: Getty Images

Bloomberg has reported that the European Union has proposed imposing sanctions on two small Chinese banks for helping Russia circumvent existing EU trade restrictions.

Source: documents seen by Bloomberg

Details: Under the proposed sanctions, EU financial institutions would be prohibited from conducting any transactions with two regional banks located near China's border with Russia.

Advertisement:

Bloomberg has not identified the banks, as the sanctions have not yet been officially announced.

One of the documents states that the banks will be added to the list of financial institutions that have likely helped Moscow by processing transactions or providing export financing for trade transactions in circumvention of EU sanctions.

Some banks on the list have also provided crypto asset services that help Russia evade sanctions.

Bloomberg noted that a European Commission spokesperson declined to comment on the content of the documents.

In addition, several Chinese companies already under EU sanctions may be included in the new package.

China positions itself as a neutral party in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, despite criticism from Western countries that its close ties with Russia provide Moscow with crucial economic and diplomatic support.

Background:

  • European Pravda reported that the draft of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes a proposal to reduce the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel.
  • Notably, Ukraine has called on the European Union to lower the maximum price for Russian oil to US$30 per barrel.
  • The European Union has admitted that even if the United States does not agree to further lower the price cap on Russian oil, the EU may do so independently.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to impose tougher sanctions against Russia, commenting on the announcement of the 18th package of sanctions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsEUChinaRussia
Advertisement:
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
Fifteen people, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv – photos, video
Serbian president boasts of not signing Odesa summit declaration, saying he "did not betray" Russia
All News
sanctions
Zelenskyy: Putin exploits peace talks to avoid sanctions
Zelenskyy on EU's 18th sanctions package: It can be stronger
European Commission responds calmly to Slovak PM's threats to block 18th package of sanctions against Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:13
Russia used Grad rocket artillery in deadly Sumy attack on 3 June
10:13
Russian 7 June strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to four – photos
09:49
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
09:44
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
09:38
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
09:07
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins silver medal at Diamond League stage
09:03
Russia attacks Ukraine with 63 drones overnight: 7 locations hit and fallen debris recorded
08:57
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:45
Pentagon chief confronts barrage of tough questions in Senate committee, including ones about Ukraine – The Hill
08:32
UpdatedRussians attack Odesa Oblast, destroying warehouses, combine harvesters and lorry – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: