Russia attacks Ukraine with 63 drones overnight: 7 locations hit and fallen debris recorded

Russia attacked Ukraine with 63 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 11-12 June. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 49 of them.

Details: Starting at 22:00 on 11 June, the Russians launched strikes from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The main targets of the aerial attack were Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence units had destroyed 49 Russian Shahed-type UAVs and other types of drones in the east, south and north of the country. A total of 28 were shot down by air defence assets and 21 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Russian airstrikes were recorded in seven locations, with debris from downed aircraft falling in four locations.

