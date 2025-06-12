All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonian PM on Russian losses: Human life has no value for Putin

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 June 2025, 12:34
Estonian PM on Russian losses: Human life has no value for Putin
Kristen Michal. Photo: Michal on X (Twitter)

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has commented on the data from the Ukrainian General Staff indicating that Russia's losses in the war have exceeded one million troops killed and wounded.

Source: Michal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Human life has no value for Putin. Russia’s casualties since 24 February 2022 have exceeded one million. Putin has rejected any meaningful peace efforts and is only pretending to negotiate."

Advertisement:

Details: Michal stressed that pressure on Russia must be maintained, as it is "the only way for just and lasting peace".

Background:

  • In its latest update on the situation in Ukraine, UK intelligence stated that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has lost around one million troops killed or wounded.
  • Previously, UK intelligence estimated that Russia could suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine in 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniaRussiaPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
Estonia
Estonian president: Ukraine will become NATO member in long term
Russian Tu-95 bombers hit by Ukraine were preparing for missile attacks – Estonian intelligence
Estonia urges pressure on Russia after deadly strike on Sumy
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: