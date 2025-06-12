Estonian PM on Russian losses: Human life has no value for Putin

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has commented on the data from the Ukrainian General Staff indicating that Russia's losses in the war have exceeded one million troops killed and wounded.

Source: Michal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Human life has no value for Putin. Russia’s casualties since 24 February 2022 have exceeded one million. Putin has rejected any meaningful peace efforts and is only pretending to negotiate."

Details: Michal stressed that pressure on Russia must be maintained, as it is "the only way for just and lasting peace".

Background:

In its latest update on the situation in Ukraine, UK intelligence stated that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has lost around one million troops killed or wounded.

Previously, UK intelligence estimated that Russia could suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine in 2025.

