Russians attack civilian vehicles in Donetsk Oblast with FPV drones: 2 killed, 4 injured

The Russians have attacked civilian vehicles in Donetsk Oblast using FPV drones, killing two people and injuring four others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 10:40 on 12 June, Russian troops launched an FPV drone attack on the village of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district. A 79-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries near a public transport stop. A 52-year-old bus driver and a female passenger were also injured and received medical assistance.

The bus attacked by the Russians. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Two hours later, the Russians struck a civilian car in the village of Mykolaipillia, part of the Druzhkivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] A man, 35, was killed in the attack. Two other civilians sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and abrasions and were taken to hospital.

