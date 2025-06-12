All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack civilian vehicles in Donetsk Oblast with FPV drones: 2 killed, 4 injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 June 2025, 16:47
Russians attack civilian vehicles in Donetsk Oblast with FPV drones: 2 killed, 4 injured
The car attacked by the Russians. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians have attacked civilian vehicles in Donetsk Oblast using FPV drones, killing two people and injuring four others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 10:40 on 12 June, Russian troops launched an FPV drone attack on the village of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district. A 79-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries near a public transport stop. A 52-year-old bus driver and a female passenger were also injured and received medical assistance.

Advertisement:
 
The bus attacked by the Russians.
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Two hours later, the Russians struck a civilian car in the village of Mykolaipillia, part of the Druzhkivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] A man, 35, was killed in the attack. Two other civilians sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and abrasions and were taken to hospital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwarwar crimesRussia
Advertisement:
EU to appoint special envoy for Ukrainians – Politico
Trump's envoy Kellogg outlines plan to halt war and reintegrate Russia into "League of Proper Nations"
Montenegro to join EU military training mission for Ukrainian troops
Ukraine's foreign minister reacts to congratulations by some countries on Russia Day
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian strikes kill two and injure six in Donetsk Oblast – photos
Russian drone kills woman in Donetsk Oblast – photos
Russia bombards Donetsk Oblast 27 times in 24 hours, killing three and injuring eight people – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:49
One person killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
20:59
Putin announces creation of unmanned systems forces in Russia
20:29
EU to appoint special envoy for Ukrainians – Politico
20:20
German defence minister pledges to increase military aid to Ukraine by €1.9 billion
20:19
Ukraine's POW authority urges Russia not to delay agreed prisoner swaps
19:48
"Home!": Ukraine releases videos from latest prisoner swap
19:08
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces gradually pushing Russians back in Sumy Oblast
18:38
Child injured among other 5 civilians in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
18:32
EXPLAINERWhy did Serbia's pro-Russian president decide to visit Ukraine?
18:14
European Council to discuss ending war and path of Ukraine and Moldova to EU on 26–27 June 
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: