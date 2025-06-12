"Home!": Ukraine releases videos from latest prisoner swap

A Ukrainian soldier talking to his loved ones after the prisoner exchange. Photo: Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, have posted videos from a prisoner exchange that took place on 12 June.

Source: SSU; Kyrylo Budanov

Quote from Budanov: "Infantrymen, marines, paratroopers, National Guardsmen, border guards, Air Force troops and Territorial Defence fighters are coming home. Among them are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity."

Буданов показав відео з обміну полоненими 12 червня pic.twitter.com/k2HEALRCNC — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 12, 2025

Details: Budanov added that the next stage of the swap will take place soon.

СБУ показала ексклюзивне відео обміну полоненими 12 червня pic.twitter.com/PZFEwKv1xe — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 12, 2025

Background:

At the negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations also agreed on an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25.

On 9 June, the first group of released servicemen under 25 returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity as part of the first stage of the 66th prisoner exchange.

On 10 June, Ukraine brought back from Russian captivity a group of defenders who had suffered severe injuries and have serious health conditions.

On 11 June, the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders were brought back to Ukraine as a result of repatriation efforts.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has emphasised that for security reasons, the exact number of released service members will be announced upon completion of the exchange process.

