EU to appoint special envoy for Ukrainians – Politico

The European Union is set to create a new post of special envoy for Ukrainian nationals residing in the EU and has already selected a candidate for the role.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico revealed that the special envoy will be Ylva Johansson, who served as European Commissioner for Home Affairs from 2019 to 2024.

The role will involve "enhancing coordination, representing the interests of Ukrainians and implementing practical support tools" for them across the EU, the outlet reports.

Johansson has visited Ukraine on multiple occasions, including a refugee camp on the Romanian border, and was awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit, Second Class, in 2022.

Millions of Ukrainians are currently residing in the EU with Temporary Protection status, which remains in effect until March 2026.

Background: The European Commission recently announced that it is preparing to extend Temporary Protection until March 2027 and will issue recommendations to member states on further measures to be taken. These may include granting a new legal status to Ukrainians who are working or studying in the EU.

