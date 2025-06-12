Hungary shares its version of espionage scandal with NATO

NATO intelligence services have received a report from Hungary concerning the mutual spy scandal that broke out between Hungary and Ukraine in May.

Details: In its report to NATO, the Hungarian side claimed that Ukraine had violated protocol by publicly disclosing information about the arrests of suspected spies instead of conducting the matter discreetly.

In response, Budapest acted similarly, ordering the expulsion of Ukrainian diplomats over accusations of espionage and the arrest of Ukrainian civilians without diplomatic immunity.

"It was not the national security services themselves who deemed Ukraine's activities in Hungary so threatening that they had to be stopped – this was a politically motivated response," VSquare says.

In addition, Hungary recommended in its report to NATO intelligence services that any questions about the Hungarian espionage operation in Ukraine be directed to the Military National Security Service (KNBSZ).

It is worth noting that in his first interview with Hungarian media, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also blamed the KNBSZ for Hungary’s espionage activities.

The exposure of a Hungarian military intelligence network in Zakarpattia on 9 May led to the mutual expulsion of two diplomats from Kyiv and Budapest.

Hungarian authorities also took a civilian man into custody, labelling him a "Ukrainian spy".

