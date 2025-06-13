All Sections
Several explosions heard in temporarily occupied Crimea

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 13 June 2025, 04:36
Several explosions heard in temporarily occupied Crimea
Explosion. Photo: Krymskyi Veter

Telegram channels have reported that drones were spotted and explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 12-13 June.

Source: Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) and other Crimean Telegram channels

Details: After 03:00, reports appeared on social media claiming that Simferopol and the surrounding area were under a drone attack.

According to local residents, several explosions were heard and drone flights were recorded in the area.

In addition, explosions were reported in Yevpatoriia, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai district, Feodosia, Alushta, Saky, Novofedorivka, Kacha, Kirovske and Bakhchysarai districts.

Social media users noted that, according to early reports, the drones allegedly reached the air bases in Saky, Hvardiiske and Kirovske.

