Ukrainian official explains EU's plans for Ukrainians after temporary protection ends in 2027

After 4 March 2027, when temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU expires, support will be provided for an unhindered return to Ukraine, while those employed or studying in the EU will be eligible to change their residence status.

Source: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov in a conversation with journalists in Luxembourg on 13 June, as reported by an European Pravda correspondent

Details: Temporary protection in the European Union for Ukrainians will end in March 2027, after which Ukrainians will be helped to return to their homeland or remain in the EU with a different legal status, the Ukrainian minister said.

"We are informed about prolongation of the temporary protection status for Ukrainian refugees for another year until March 2027. It is very important to provide to those people clarity for their planning of life and for their security," Chernyshov said.

He said that around 5 million Ukrainians currently have temporary protection status in the EU, having left Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion. Sixty per cent are in Germany, Poland or Czechia, with Germany hosting the largest number – over 1.2 million.

"We will be prepared to voluntarily return some of Ukrainians or most of Ukrainians once the war is over and there is stable peace. We are preparing special centres in the capitals of the European Union countries which are called unity hubs that will both provide professional services for those Ukrainians who are considering voluntary return back home after the peace is reached," Chernyshov said.

He noted that the unity hubs will also help those "who will decide to integrate into the European Union countries".

"They should know language. They should have a job. They should be professionally developed. They should be an asset. We will be working on that," explained Chernyshov.

Background:

European Pravda earlier reported that the European Commission has proposed draft recommendations to the EU Council that will allow member states to prepare for the coordinated termination of temporary protection for Ukrainians. They will be offered either a transition to a new legal status in their country of residence or assistance in returning home. The list of proposed recommendations can be found here.

Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the EU, also told European Pravda that temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU will be extended for another year.

As of 31 March 2025, just over 4.26 million people who are not EU citizens and fled Ukraine due to Russia’s full-scale invasion were granted temporary protection in the European Union.

