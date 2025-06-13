All Sections
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as "violating UN Charter"

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 13 June 2025, 20:53
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as violating UN Charter
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has held phone calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Source: Putin’s press service

Details: In his conversation with Pezeshkian, Putin apparently expressed condolences to the Iranian leadership and people "in connection with the many human casualties, including among civilians".

The Kremlin leader, who is considered guilty of war crimes by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, also "condemned Israel’s actions as a violation of the UN Charter and international law".

Putin stated that Russia "will contribute to de-escalating the conflict between Iran and Israel".

In the call with Netanyahu, he emphasised the "importance of returning to the negotiation process" and even offered Russia’s services as a mediator.

Background: 

  • On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and targeting military facilities.
  • The strikes reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Gholamali Rashid, head of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, and six nuclear scientists.
  • Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces, said that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement. 
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Israel’s actions as "unilateral", though the US was aware of the planned strikes.

