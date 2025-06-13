All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 13 June 2025, 21:35
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
The sky over Tel Aviv. Photo: Screenshot from a video on social media

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Source: Reuters, citing Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA)

Details: Meanwhile, the Israeli military has confirmed that the country is under attack from "dozens of rockets".

Advertisement:

The military said the explosions currently being heard in Israel are the result of Iranian missiles either being intercepted or striking their targets.

Iranian missiles have reportedly been seen in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Background: 

  • On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme.
  • The strikes reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Gholamali Rashid, Head of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, and six nuclear scientists.
  • Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces, warned that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

IranIsraelwar
Advertisement:
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,200 citizens from Russia
All News
Iran
Two killed and over 50 injured in overnight Iranian attacks on Israel
Iran launches missile strike on Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv – Fox News
Iran strikes Israel with missiles again: explosions heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, skyscraper hit – videos
RECENT NEWS
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
19:30
US explains why it moved counter-drone systems from Ukraine to Middle East
19:08
Russia says Putin briefed Trump on implementation of Istanbul agreements
18:45
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
18:29
Ukraine has not yet received Patriot air defence system from Israel – Zelenskyy
17:50
Four injured in Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, 20 high-rise buildings damaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: