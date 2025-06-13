Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters

The sky over Tel Aviv. Photo: Screenshot from a video on social media

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Source: Reuters, citing Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA)

Details: Meanwhile, the Israeli military has confirmed that the country is under attack from "dozens of rockets".

The military said the explosions currently being heard in Israel are the result of Iranian missiles either being intercepted or striking their targets.

Iranian missiles have reportedly been seen in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme.

The strikes reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Gholamali Rashid, Head of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, and six nuclear scientists.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces, warned that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement.

