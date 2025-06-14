Iran strikes Israel with missiles again: explosions heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, skyscraper hit – videos

Iran launched another missile attack on Israel on the night of 13-14 June: explosions were heard in several cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Early reports have indicated that one of the missiles hit a high-rise building in the centre of Tel Aviv.

Source: Associated Press; Israel Defence Forces (IDF)

Details: According to the Clash Report, one of the missiles launched by Iran hit a 50-storey building in the centre of Tel Aviv. Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem and other cities across Israel.

Advertisement:

Direct hits by Iranian missiles on Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/lWqmcOwmxc — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 13, 2025

Another scene from Iran’s missile attack on Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/t12RrCRKuF — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 13, 2025

Quote from the IDF: "In the past hour, dozens of missiles have been launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. Some of the missiles were intercepted. Search and Rescue forces are currently operating in a number of locations across the country in which reports of fallen projectiles were received."

NEW: Iranian missiles over the skies of Tel Aviмv. pic.twitter.com/zqi3PTfZvF — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 13, 2025

Background:

On the evening of 13 June, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel. The Israel Defence Forces reported that Iran had fired around 150 ballistic missiles.

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran's nuclear programme and military sites.

The strikes reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Gholamali Rashid, Head of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and six nuclear scientists.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces, warned that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!