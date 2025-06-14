Two killed and over 50 injured in overnight Iranian attacks on Israel

Iran conducted several strikes on Israel using ballistic missiles on the night of 13-14 June, killing at least two people and injuring over 50.

Source: CNN; Reuters with reference to Israeli emergency services

Details: According to the Israeli emergency service, one of the Iranian ballistic missiles struck a residential area in the city of Rishon LeZion, located south of Tel Aviv. One person was killed in the strike and over 20 others injured.

Paramedics arrived quickly at the scene. They said the strike had caused significant destruction and several people had been trapped under the rubble.

"This is a difficult and complex scene and we are still continuing to scan and ensure that there are no additional victims inside the buildings," said Rami Musher, deputy director of the Ayalon district emergency services.

In addition, according to the Israeli ambulance service, another 34 people were injured near Tel Aviv on the evening of 13 June. Most of them suffered minor injuries. Later, police reported that another person had been killed in the attacks.

