Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin has stated that Israel has been continuously attacking Iran for 40 hours, hitting more than 150 targets.

Source: a statement by Defrin and reports from Iranian state media, cited by The Times of Israel

Quote from Defrin: "At this hour, air force pilots are continuing to strike and carry out significant blows in various areas in Iran. A sequence of strikes that has not stopped for 40 hours, including over 150 targets."

Details: At a press briefing, Defrin said the Israeli Air Force had focused on Tehran over the past 24 hours.

"The aircraft are completing a wave of strikes on strategic military industry targets, nuclear program targets and senior officials in the Iranian terror leadership," he added.

Defrin noted that the Israeli Air Force bombed an underground weapons facility in western Iran on 14 June. The Israel Defence Forces reported that the facility was used to store and launch dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles. Israeli fighter jets struck the underground facility along with its launch systems.

The Israel Defence Forces said that this site had previously been featured in a propaganda video released by Iran.

Significant air-defense activity reported over the city of Bandar Abbas in Southern Iran, on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/BOoiR7toRl — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Iranian state media on Saturday evening reported that air defences had been responding around the strategic port of Bandar Abbas and Tehran, indicating renewed Israeli attacks.

Israel’s Minister of Education Yoav Kisch announced that due to the security situation, Israeli students would switch to remote learning this week. He added that final exams would be postponed for a week.

Iranian state television reported that "heavy and destructive" attacks on Israel are expected in the coming hours, as Israeli forces continue to strike various targets across Iran.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Iranian facilities linked to its nuclear programme, stating that the goal was to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Eighteen hours after the attack, Iran launched ballistic missiles on Israel.

European countries have called on Iran and Israel to pursue a diplomatic solution.

Following the Israeli strikes, US President Donald Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear agreement "before it is too late".

Iran later stated that talks with the US on the nuclear programme were meaningless after Israel’s attacks.

