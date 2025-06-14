All Sections
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 June 2025, 22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
Donald Trump. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that the topic of the war in Ukraine was only briefly touched upon during his recent conversation with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, but that a fuller discussion is planned for next week.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

 

Quote: "President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps – large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides. The call lasted approximately one hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war [against Ukraine – ed.] should also end." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background: 

  • Earlier on Saturday 14 June, Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said that Putin had held a phone call with Trump. 
  • Ushakov stated that during the conversation, Putin briefed Trump on the implementation of the Istanbul agreements reached in Türkiye on 2 June. Putin said that Russia remains ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine.

