Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200

Iran launched another missile attack on Israel on the night of 14-15 May. The attack killed three people, injured more than 200 and left about 35 people missing.

Source: National Emergency Medical Services (MDA); Arabic-language television news network Al Jazeera; The Times of Israel

Details: The MDA reported that a 60-year-old woman had been killed in the Tel Aviv area, and 20 other people were injured with moderate to minor injuries.

There were media reports that three people had been killed when an Iranian missile hit a residential building in the city of Bat Yam, located near Tel Aviv.

Another 24 people were injured near a building in the Shfela region of Jerusalem. Two of them were seriously injured and their condition is assessed as serious.

Update at 05:40: The MDA spokesperson, in an interview with Channel 12 TV, said that about 200 people had been affected by the nighttime missile attacks.

Israeli media reported that 35 people had been reported missing after an Iranian missile strike on a building in Bat Yam.

"Emergency workers are racing against time to get people out, fearing the building could collapse," The Times of Israel reports.

Among the dead are a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women aged 69 and 80, Al Jazeera reported, citing the MDA.

At least 37 people were injured in Rehovot, another city south of Tel Aviv.

Background:

A total of three people were killed and at least 14 were injured in Israel in a previous wave of missile attacks on the night of 14-15 June.

On the night of 13-14 June, Iran launched several ballistic missile attacks against Israel. The attacks killed at least two people and injured more than 50 others.

