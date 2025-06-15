Slovak PM: Slovakia has no reason to suffer because of Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that Slovakia will ask to postpone the vote on the new EU sanctions package against Russia until the issue of gas supply is addressed.

Details: Fico stated that he had instructed Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár not to vote on the sanctions package at the meeting on Wednesday 18 June, until the issue of Russian gas supplies is resolved.

"We want to ask that sanctions not be discussed at this time and that this topic come first," the Slovak prime minister said.

He noted that Bratislava wants to know what guarantees it will have regarding sufficient gas reserves and the absence of a sharp rise in household prices.

"Slovakia has no reason to suffer because of Ukraine," Fico added.

On 10 June, the European Commission presented its 18th sanctions package against Russia.

Following this, Fico said that Slovakia would not support the new sanctions package "unless the European Commission proposes a real solution to the crisis situation Slovakia will face after the complete halt of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia".

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Fico has threatened to block EU sanctions against Russia.

