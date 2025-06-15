Zelenskyy: Russia has already launched nearly 6,000 drones, guided bombs and missiles in June – video
Russia has already used around 2,800 attack drones, nearly 3,000 guided aerial bombs and 140 missiles of various types against Ukraine in June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Quote: "Tonight, our air defence warriors destroyed 167 aerial targets used by Russia to attack Ukraine. I thank everyone who defends our skies. In total, there were 183 attack drones and 11 missiles of various types – Kinzhal, ballistic and cruise missiles. The strike mainly targeted Poltava Oblast, particularly Kremenchuk. And this is just one night.
Moscow has been doing this for four years now and is constantly increasing the number of strikes."
Details: Zelenskyy stated that strengthening sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its banking and financial sector, would be an important step.
