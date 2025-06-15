All Sections
Russia steps up assaults on Siversk front and uses chemical weapons

Olga KatsimonSunday, 15 June 2025, 17:36
Russia steps up assaults on Siversk front and uses chemical weapons
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: open sources

Russian forces have intensified assault operations on the Siversk front and are reportedly using chemical weapons.

Source: 4th Brigade Rubizh of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian troops report that Russian forces are conducting up to 200 artillery attacks per day and attempting breakthroughs in small mobile groups.

Quote: "The number of enemy artillery attacks has increased (around 200 per day), which may indicate that the Russians are planning large-scale assault operations. Our defenders are already preparing an appropriate response to the Russian invaders."

More details: A particular threat is posed by chemical weapons, which Russian forces have been using on this front for the third week in a row. Ukrainian soldiers have reported munitions that release toxic substances, which quickly spread through trenches and dugouts, causing significant harm.

Quote: "For the third week now, the enemy has been using chemical weapons on this front, which, unfortunately, are causing great harm to our defenders. These munitions release poisonous substances that spread extremely fast through dugouts and low-lying areas."

Background:

  • In May, the European Union imposed sanctions on three Russian institutions involved in the development and use of chemical weapons.
  • In November 2024, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) detected the banned CS gas in samples of projectiles and soil from combat zones provided by Ukraine. The presence of this agent is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention.
  • Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has previously stated that Russia is using special munitions filled with hazardous chemical substances alongside conventional weapons.

