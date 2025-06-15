All Sections
Trump "open" to Putin mediating between Israel and Iran

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 June 2025, 17:55
Trump open to Putin mediating between Israel and Iran
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he supports the idea of Russian leader and war criminal Vladimir Putin potentially mediating between Israel and Iran.

Source: Trump in a comment to ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump stated that he would be "open" to the Kremlin ruler acting as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran, adding that Putin himself is "ready" to do so.

Quote: "He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved."

More details: Trump has not ruled out possible US intervention in the current Israel-Iran conflict either, although he did not specify the conditions under which this could happen or what form it would take.

Background:

  • On 14 June, Putin and Trump held a phone call focusing on the escalation between Iran and Israel.
  • Trump had said earlier that he was "doing a lot" to broker a peace deal between Tehran and Jerusalem.
  • Iran has rejected the possibility of resuming talks with the US over its nuclear programme, citing Washington's continued support for Israel.

