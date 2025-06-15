Trump "open" to Putin mediating between Israel and Iran

US President Donald Trump has said he supports the idea of Russian leader and war criminal Vladimir Putin potentially mediating between Israel and Iran.

Source: Trump in a comment to ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump stated that he would be "open" to the Kremlin ruler acting as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran, adding that Putin himself is "ready" to do so.

Quote: "He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved."

More details: Trump has not ruled out possible US intervention in the current Israel-Iran conflict either, although he did not specify the conditions under which this could happen or what form it would take.

Background:

On 14 June, Putin and Trump held a phone call focusing on the escalation between Iran and Israel.

Trump had said earlier that he was "doing a lot" to broker a peace deal between Tehran and Jerusalem.

Iran has rejected the possibility of resuming talks with the US over its nuclear programme, citing Washington's continued support for Israel.

